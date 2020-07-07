Halo 3 for Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC Launches July 14 - News

/ 190 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries announced Halo 3 will launch for the PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection via Steam, Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC on Tuesday, July 14.

Here is a quick overview of the game:

Halo 3 comes to PC as the next installment in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Now optimised for PC, witness the Master Chief’s return to finish the fight between the Covenant, the Flood and the entire Human race in this dramatic, pulse-pounding conclusion of the original Halo trilogy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles