Stardew Valley Update Adds New End-Game Content and More

Developer ConcernedApe via Twitter has provided a little tease on the Stardew Valley 1.5 update, which was originally announced in February.

The 1.5 update will be adding new end-game content and the image in the tweet teases Willy's shop will be adding a new green door in the back. However, the tweet did not say the purpose of the door.

ConcernedApe has yet to say when the update will be released, but they are in the "nose to the grindstone" phase and are hitting some milestones.

Stardew Valley 1.5 update... notice anything new in Willy's shop? Progress on the update is coming along steadily. It's still in a "nose to the grindstone" phase, but some good milestones have been met. This update adds a significant new piece of end-game content and much more! pic.twitter.com/FmjgDJnqYO — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 6, 2020

Stardew Valley is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android.

