Road to Guangdong Release Date Revealed - News

/ 152 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Excalibur Games and developer Just Add Oil Games announced Road to Guangdong will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 28.

A physical edition will be released for the Switch, PS4 and PC. It includes exclusive recipe cards and a booklet. It is priced at £19.99 / €24.99 on the PS4 and PC, and £24.99 / €29.99 on the Switch.

View trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Road to Guangdong is a whimsical exploration into Chinese culture and follows the story of a young graduate, Sunny, who has inherited the treasured family restaurant. Set against the stunning backdrop of 1990’s China, follow Sunny on the road-trip of a lifetime through picturesque lands, gathering secret family recipes that hold the key to your restaurant’s future success. Our heroine is accompanied by her aunt, Guu Ma, as they traverse Guangdong in their beloved but aging family car. Interactive conversations give a glimpse into traditional Chinese family dynamics and affect how the game plays out, ultimately impacting the success of your restaurant. This unique and visually stimulating story arrives on August 28.

The story has been written by the acclaimed author Yen Ooi who brings her unique style and insight to deliver authenticity and a truly immersive experience:

“Though diversity and inclusivity are terms that are at the tip of everyone’s tongues today, it is still rare to see true engagement with it. I know that the game will only be a glimpse into Chinese culture, but I hope that it is enough to open up a new world of experiences that are more engaging on a human lev

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles