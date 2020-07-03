Xbox Series X Velocity Architecture Will 'Greatly Help' Open World Games, According to Dev - News

Co-founder of CBE Software Jan Kavan speaking with GamingBolt in an interview says the Xbox Series X Velocity Architecture will "greatly help" open world and larger games.

"This will greatly help large games – especially open world – because streaming is always an issue to deal with," Kavan said.

"It’s not only about reading from SSD, but also providing the assets for the game. So yes, having hardware-level decompression and asset preprocessing might bring in a very interesting point for the overall smoothness."

CBE Software is the developer of the psychological horror game, Someday You’ll Return. It is out now for PC and will launch for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this year.

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

