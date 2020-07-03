Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition Launches for PC on August 7 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games announced Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will launch for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 7 for $49.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Earth is ours no more.

Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines.

An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future.

Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open wold teeming with wildlife and danger.

Horizon Zero Dawn is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game—and this Complete Edition for PC includes the huge expansion The Frozen Wilds, featuring new lands, skills, weapons, and Machines.

Includes:

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Frozen Wilds expansion

expansion Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

Horizon Zero Dawn first launched for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017, followed by the Complete Edition in December 2017.

