Ubisoft Forward Digital Event Gets Teaser Video - News

/ 214 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ubisoft has released a World teaser trailer for its upcoming Ubisoft Forward digital event. It will feature exclusive video game announcements, news, revealed, and more and take play on JUly 12 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET.

The teaser video features Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Hyper Scape, and more.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles