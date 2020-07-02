The Last of Us Part II Remains in First on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 401 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) has remained at the top spot of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 26th week of 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remains in second place. SpongeBob: Battle For Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated debuted in third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) also drops one spot to claim fourth place. FIFA 20 remains in fifth place.

Assetto Corsa Competizione debuted in sixth place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) falls three spots to seventh place. Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) drop one spot to take eighth place.

There are a total of four Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, one PS4 exclusive, and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 26, 2020: The Last of Us Part II Animal Crossing: New Horizons SpongeBob: Battle For Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 20 Assetto Corsa Competizione - NEW Ring Fit Adventure Pokemon Sword & Shield Minecraft Just Dance 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles