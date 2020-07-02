2K Games Says NBA 2K21 Next Gen Price Hike Represents the Value of the Game - News

Publisher 2K Games announced NBA 2K21 will be $59.99 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, but will be $10 more for the next generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

A 2K Games spokesperson has told Wccftech the price hike for the next generation versions of the game to $69.99 are representative of the value in the game as they add new features and make other improvements only possible on the two platforms.

"2K’s suggested retail prices for its games are meant to represent the value being offered," said the spokesperson. "With nearly endless replay value and many new additions and improvements only possible on next-generation consoles, we believe our updated suggested retail price fairly represents the value of NBA 2K21."

Video games research firm IDG Consulting today revealed other game publishers are considering raising the price of their games for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition will be available for $99.99 for both current and next generation platforms. It includes dual-access to the current and next generation versions. There is no word from 2K Games if there will be any other way to upgrade versions of the game without having to rebuy it.

NBA 2K21 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4 for $59.99, and for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 as a launch title this holiday for $69.99.

