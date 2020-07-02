Minecraft Dungeons: Jungle Awakens DLC Out Now - News

Publisher Microsoft and developers Mojang Studios and Double Eleven have released the Jungle Awakens DLC for the action RPG dungeon crawler game, Minecraft Dungeons.

Here is a quick overview of the DLC:

Enter a distant jungle that has been taken over by a mysterious power. Face new foes and solve dangerous puzzles as you fight your way through the vile vines to defeat the source of the corruption: the Jungle Abomination.

Minecraft Dungeons is available now for the Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

