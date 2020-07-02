Hellpoint Release Date Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam - News

/ 296 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Cradle Games announced Hellpoint will launch for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 30.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Hellpoint is a dark and challenging action RPG set in a heavily atmospheric sci-fi universe where the line between science and occultism is blurred.

Once a pinnacle of human achievement, the Irid Novo space station has fallen. Its ruins are now overrun by cruel interdimensional entities acting as puppets of the malevolent Cosmic Gods. You have been created by the Author, organically printed on Irid Novo and sent on a mission to find out the unholy series of events that led to the catastrophic incident known as the Merge.

Key Features:

Irid Novo is a massive interconnected world full of mysteries, hidden passages and secrets within secrets—all for you to explore in any order you like. More dread and shivers awaits you as you travel deeper into the darkest corner of this forsaken colony.

Dozens of melee and ranged weapons and armor pieces to suit your play style. Every weapon has unique special abilities that unlock the more you fight with them.

A fascinating new sci-fi universe reminiscent of classic sci-fi movies, set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm and complete with a deep lore and goosebump inducing soundtrack.

The space station orbits in real time around an ominous black hole that triggers various dynamic events such as boss appearances, horde assaults as well as modified enemy stats and positions.

If you are struggling, ask a friend to press Start to join in a couch co-op session, or call for assistance online. The entire game can be completed uninterrupted in co-op. The loot is shared, and the experience of local player two is saved and not watered down.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles