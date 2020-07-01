Carto is A Puzzle Adventure Game, Headed to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 120 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

Publisher Humble Games and developer Sunhead Games announced the puzzle adventure game, Carto, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Fall 2020. It was previously only announced for PC via Steam and the Humble Store.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Carto is a chill adventure game wrapped around a unique, world-shifting puzzle mechanic. Use this power to explore mysterious lands, help a quirky cast of new friends, and guide Carto on her journey home.

Key Features:

Unique puzzle / exploration mechanic: rearrange pieces of your map, and watch the world change around you!

Chill out and explore peaceful-yet-mysterious lands, uncovering secrets and solving environmental puzzles.

Bask in lush, hand-drawn visuals and relaxed tunes.

Meet new friends and help them solve their problems!

Journey through different biomes, each with their own characters, culture, and a unique evolution of the central map mechanic.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles