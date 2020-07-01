Heavenly Bodies Announced for PS5 and PS4 - News

Developer 2pt Interactive announced Heavenly Bodies will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2021. The game was previously announced for PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in Heavenly Bodies—a physics-focused game on its way to PC and Mac. Wrangle the hands and arms of cosmonauts and push, pull and twist your way through a precarious range of physically simulated stellar scenarios where, without gravity, nothing is still, nothing is secure and nothing is simple.

Beam up from mission control and visit the brave cosmonauts enlisted to work on Earth’s latest and proudest feat of space engineering. Assemble space telescopes, maintain delicate solar arrays and research cosmic botany—all with your bare (well, gloved) hands.

Heavenly Bodies is a single player game at its core, but can be equally enjoyed as a local co-op experience. Call on a friend at any time and discover the new, creative and elaborate ways to finish the task at hand.

