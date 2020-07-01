Skater XL Trailer Features Community Created Maps - News

Easy Day Studios has released a new trailer for Skater XL that features three community created maps that will be available on launch day. The maps were created by the modding community during the Early Access period of the game on PC.

Here is an overview of the three maps:

“Grant Park” by Theo

Skater XL will feature the worldwide debut of the mod map created by modder turned Easy Day Studios team member, Theo. “Grant Park” is one of Chicago’s premier public skateparks. The three-acre waterfront park has a variety of terrain, including street and transition features with a focus on overall flow. Revealed here for the first time, Theo’s version of this real-life skate park holds true to its layout and design, while small tweaks have been added to optimize gameplay.

“Grant is to me, the best way to show what I have learned working with the team over at Easy Day,” Theo said. “I have always been inspired by Chaz Ortiz, who’s a Grant local, and I have watched countless clips of his at this skatepark. It’s a really unique feeling to recreate a spot that you see on the internet a lot and it makes you feel like you are there. On top of that, I love Chicago. It’s a vibrant place. But winters can be harsh and I wanted to give the skatepark a more gritty feel to it. With Easy Day being located in California, we made a lot of beautiful west coast spots, so I thought it would be a nice change of pace to have a very foggy and cold-looking map. It was a very challenging map to make. The ground itself has a lot of subtle variations in colors that were difficult to replicate, but with the help of the team members, we managed to make something feel more immersive. I’m very grateful to be able to share this project with other skaters, gamers and fans of Skater XL.”

“Hudland Training Facility” by Pactole

An original creation by Pactole, “Hudland Training Facility” is every skater’s dream private skatepark. Packed full of street and transition features, Hudland is the perfect indoor place to hone your skills before taking them to the streets. Features include flatbars, stairs, hips, handrails, quarterpipes and more. The warehouse setting and overhead skylights give the map a unique look and feel, while the overall flow of the park will keep players perfecting lines for hours.

As Pactole describes the creation process, “This map was created as a collaboration with a really good crew of dudes I met in the Skater XL community. I didn’t really plan a design, I just knew I wanted a ‘circular’ layout, where players could do infinite lines by just cruising through the park, never getting bored. Through talking to the guys and some iteration and testing, I finally found a design that really works well for all different types of skating. I really like the lighting and the rest of the environment details, and think it is something really different than the official maps created by Easy Day. I learned a lot of new things with this project (as for all of the maps I made) and I was happy to create it for the crew and the entire Skater XL community.“

“Streets” by Jean-Olive

“Streets” by prolific map creator Jean-Olive is a mash up of street spots inspired by some of the best terrain in the skateboarding world. “Streets” encompass several city blocks of skateable territory, from San Francisco-esque hills, to the unique skateable architecture of Spain. Players will recognize skate spots from Los Angeles and New York, as well as Jean-Olive’s own creative designs. As Jean-Olive simply puts it, “my goal was to create some of the most famous street spots compiled in one map.” Mission accomplished.

Skater XL will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on July 28, and for the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

