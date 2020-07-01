Sol Divide: Sword of Darkness Launches for PC on July 20 - News

City Connection announced the 1997 shoot ’em up, Sol Divide: Sword of Darkness, developed by Psikyo will launch for PC via Steam on July 20. It will support English and Japanese Languages.

Here is an overview of the game:

Prevent the resurrection of the ancient evil gods. Enter the world of sword and sorcery….

Sol Divide is a horizontal-scrolling shooter game that first appeared in arcades in 1997.

You can use a normal shot, a direct attack that can be slashed up and down, and 11 different types of magic attacks!

You can set the difficulty level, life, number of continues, controls, and more.

In addition, now we have online rankings!

Be the world’s best warrior mage!

Characters:

Vorg , the Dark Knight Unique Command: Slash > Slash > Slash upward > Slash Unique Spell: Nightmare

, the Dark Knight Kason , the Wing Lancer Unique Command: Slash > Slash > Slash downward > Slash Unique Spell: Phoenix

, the Wing Lancer Tyora , the Great Mage Unique Command: Slash > Slash > Slash to right > Slash Unique Spell: Sammon

, the Great Mage

Options:

Select the screen filter from the normal +2 version.

You can set the length of life gauge, from one-to-nine and the number of continues from zero to unlimited.

Assign “Shot,” “Auto Shot,” “Slash,” and “Magic” in the key configuration.

Score Attack:

This is a new feature that has a very severe mode with a fixed difficulty level and number of lives.

Compete in high scores and score attacks against players from all over the world!

Online rankings can be viewed from the options menu.

