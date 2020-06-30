UnderMine is A Roguelike Game, Launches August 6 - News

Developer Thorium Entertainment announced the action adventure roguelike, UnderMine, will launch for the Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC, and PC via Steam on August 6.

The game is out now via Steam Early Access. Version 1.0 of the game will add a new final boss, cinematic ending, post-credits story content, additional scenarios, plus new items, enemies, challenges, and new secrets.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

UnderMine is an action-adventure roguelike with a bit of RPG tossed in. Blending combat and dungeon crawling from roguelikes like The Binding of Isaac, with the progression of roguelites like Rogue Legacy, UnderMine delivers a fresh new entry to the genre. Mine gold on each run and increase the peasant’s power by finding powerful relics. Rescue NPCs and return them to the hub where they will open up shop and offer powerful upgrades for future runs. Delve deeper, exploring each new area, discover its many secrets and ultimately defeat its powerful boss.

Key Features:

Build Item Combos – Discover relics, potions, prayers, blessings, and even curses to forge that perfect run. Watch as items pop off and combo with one another to make a god peasant of destruction.

– Discover relics, potions, prayers, blessings, and even curses to forge that perfect run. Watch as items pop off and combo with one another to make a god peasant of destruction. Rescue Characters – Discover friendly (and some unfriendly) characters in need of rescue. After returning them safe to the mine’s hub they will offer powerful upgrades that can be used from run to run.

– Discover friendly (and some unfriendly) characters in need of rescue. After returning them safe to the mine’s hub they will offer powerful upgrades that can be used from run to run. Discover Secrets – Explore every nook and cranny to discover hundreds of secrets. New relics, potions, characters, and story bits lay behind the statues, rocks, and walls of each floor.

– Explore every nook and cranny to discover hundreds of secrets. New relics, potions, characters, and story bits lay behind the statues, rocks, and walls of each floor. Deadly Bosses – Each area of the UnderMine contains one (or more!) deadly boss that will test planning, patience, strategy, and skill. Prepare well, because a test awaits!

Darkly Lighthearted:

UnderMine has a rich world to explore and discover with charming characters, and a plot full of intrigue. Experience the plight of the poor peasant sent into the goldmine. His job is to labor away for a boss that doesn’t care about him, in an environment that is openly hostile, and among creatures that want to tear his flesh off his bones. A pretty funny situation when you think about it and something we can all relate to.

