Little Big Workshop Launches September 24 for Xbox One, Pre-orders Now Open

Publisher HandyGames and developer Mirage Game Studios announced Little Big Workshop will launch for the Xbox One on September 24 for $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99. It first launched for PC via Steam in October 2019. Pre-orders are now open at the Microsoft Store.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Imagine a fantastical factory, appearing right in your living room. A carefully planned masterpiece, where diligent workers throw together anything customers want. Rubber ducks and dressers, drones and electric guitars, scooters, and other wonderful goods can be created from many different materials and sold for hard cash—cash you invest right back into your factory to get more machines, more workers and grow your business. In Little Big Workshop you become a factory tycoon!

Real Factories—Made FUN:

You are the Big Boss and it’s time to take charge of your very own tabletop factory. Organize the factory floor, manage your workers, purchase machinery, and design efficient production lines – all within the time-limit and to your client’s satisfaction!

An Open-Ended Sandbox Experience:

Take it easy, it’s a sandbox-experience where you think, ponder and poke at things until you get it to work the way you’d like. Supply products to clients and an ever-changing market, as you produce over 50 unique product types, built from multiple parts and pieces—all of which can be created with different materials and production methods. No two factories should ever look the same.

Tiny Hands, Big Dreams:

Start out with just a small workshop and expand to a desk-filling factory. Unlock ever fancier machines, add even more production methods, and most of all, more room. Soon enough you’ll be running multiple production lines, producing hundreds of advanced products each day, and watching with joy as your cute workers do the actual work.

Key Features:

Four fully simulated, unique industries.

Focus on practical problems, not on values, economics, or logistics.

Organize all steps of the production on a blueprint.

Factories grow as you unlock more desk space.

Day-and-night cycle with simulated working time.

Take care of your workers! Work them too hard and they may turn on you.

Cute model-town art style.

