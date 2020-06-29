Crash Bandicoot 4: Its About Time to Feature 100+ Levels and In-App Purchases - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 479 Views
Publisher Activision and Spyro Reignited Trilogy developer Toys for Bob earlier this month officially announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
An image of the game was released in a GameStop email and was shared by Twitter user Broski. The image reveals the game will feature over 100 levels, new game modes, and new abilities.
100+ LEVELS???— Broski (@BroskiBae) June 26, 2020
THAT $60 PRICETAG MAKES ALL THE MORE SENSE NOW, DANG
THIS IS N. SANE pic.twitter.com/a6bCJNMr8t
The Microsoft Store listing for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has also revealed the game will offer in-app purchases. You can see the text for that under the "Pre-order" button.
The game is rated E10+ for "Alcohol Reference, Cartoon Violence, Language, Comic Mischief."
Here is an overview of the game:
Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the Four Quantum masks and bending the rules of reality.
New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2.
4 Comments
"but it's just cosmetic", is what Acti wants you to say and be comfortable with, instead of just letting you unlock said cosmetics the original way.
The more I hear the less I like this. Over 100 levels just doesn't sound like a good idea. I can't imagine they'll be particularly good. Microtransactions are always off putting.