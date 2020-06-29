Tell Me Why Never Before Seen Footage Features the Beginning of the Game - News

/ 287 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment via Twitter has released never before seen footage of the beginning of their upcoming game, Tell Me Why.

View the new footage below:

We just shared a never-before-seen clip from the beginning of Tell Me Why on @Microsoft's #PRIDE2020 stream!



In case you missed it, here's the moment where the Ronan twins reunite after living apart for ten years. pic.twitter.com/2222qppZpS — Tell Me Why 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TellMeWhyGame) June 27, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange. In this intimate thriller, twins Tyler and Alyson use their special bond to unravel mysteries of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices.

Tell Me Why is in development for the Xbox One and PC. It is scheduled to launch later this year. The game will be released in three episodes for $29.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles