SYN is a Cyberpunk Open World FPS, Announced by Tencent for Consoles and PC

Tencent during the annual Tencent Games press conference announced Cyberpunk themed open world first person shooter game, codenamed SYN, The game is in development for consoles and PC at Tencent’s Lightspeed & Quantum Studios.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of SYN:

Welcome to Tencent Games’ Lightspeed and Quantum Studios’ SYN, a tech demo for a globally marketed PC and console open-world first-person shooter game. Everything you see in this demo is not final. We tried to push forward state-of-the-art, real-time graphics in a cyberpunk-style world with an intriguing universe and striking visuals.

Our characters are realistic, yet stylish, with various customization features including cosmetics, skins, and extremely realistic effects achieved with our strand-based hair system through cooperation with Epic Games.

Players can choose to play as one of the three factions along with their very own cybernetic pet, each with their own unique customizable looks and traits.

Our immersive character and vehicle selection and customization process takes place within our open-world universe, so characters can interact with their environment even while being modified in real-time by users.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

