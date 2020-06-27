Inti Creates Announces Curse of the Moon 2 Release Date, Reveals Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 - News

Developer Inti Creates has made two announcements regarding upcoming games. First, the developer confirmed Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam on July 10, 2020 and will be available for $14.99 USD. Furthermore, as of today, June 27, the game will be available for pre-purchase on the Nintendo eShop. The Steam page is now open as well.

According to Inti Creates, Curse of the Moon 2 brings classic 2D action and a dark, 8-bit aesthetic together with modern playability. The multiple-scenario structure of the previous title returns with an epic new story supervised by IGA (Koji Igarashi) himself. The game supports three new playable characters and two-player co-op.

Second, Inti Creates announced the newest title in its Azure Striker Gunvolt series with the reveal of Azure Striker Gunvolt 3.

This game is a true sequel to Azure Striker Gunvolt (2014, 3DS) and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 (2016, 3DS), and sees the return of action supervisor Keiji Inafune (LEVEL-5 Comcept CCO) who worked together with director Yoshihisa Tsuda on the first two games.

Gunvolt 3 introduces a new hero named Kirin, a shrine maiden with a Septimal power that allows her to seal the abilities of others.

The game is currently confirmed for Nintendo Switch. Inti Creates promises more information as development on the game continues.

