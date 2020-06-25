Focus Home Interactive Acquires The Surge Developer Deck13 Interactive - News

Focus Home Interactive announced it has acquired Deck13 Interactive for €7.1 million.

The developer was founded in 2001 with the original name TriggerLab, before it was renamed in 2002 to Deck13. They are best known for developing the science-fiction action RPG series, The Surge, that is also published by Focus Home Interactive.

"We are very happy to welcome the team of Deck13 and look forward to working together to achieve our ambitious objectives," said Focus Home Interactive Chairman of the Management Board Jurgen Goeldner. "This acquisition marks a major milestone in our growth story and will strengthen our business model. This acquisition will be financed by the drawing down of the new bank financing of €46 million which will also support our other future developments."

Deck13 Co-founder and Managing Director Jan Klose added, "I am delighted to announce that Deck13 is now part of Focus Home Interactive. Our companies have been working together successfully since 2011, developing award winning brands such as The Surge. We are looking forward to leveraging the incredible capabilities of Focus Home Interactive to develop new successes."

