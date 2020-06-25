Tales of Arise Delayed - News

Bandai Namco announced it has delayed Tales of Arise from a 2020 release to an unannounced release window. The game is planned to release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

Read the full message from Bandai Namco below:

As you may have already seen in media stories and on our social media channels, we have made the decision to delay the launch timing of Tales of Arise, the latest title in the Tales of series.

The goal for Tales of Arise is to provide a familiar but innovative gameplay experience to fans of the series, while pushing the technical envelope to deliver a high level of graphical quality to impress both long-time players and those who have never played a Tales of game. Development on the title has moved steadily forward in 2020 as we overcame challenges along the way.

While COVID-19 has affected some aspects of development, we’ve done our best to adapt to the situation and have implemented remote development capabilities for our team.

However, we will need more time to achieve the quality and provide the gorgeous experience we envision for our players, and therefore we decided to delay the launch timing for Tales of Arise.

A new launch window update will be provided once we have more details to share.

In the meantime, the determination of our development team has not weakened. It is always darkest before the dawn, as illustrated in the [new illustration image]. We hope you will join us as a bring a new Tales of adventure to light.

Feel free to download this image and use it as a reminder for what’s to come for PC background or remote meeting.

Thank you for your patience and support for Tales of Arise and the Tales of series.

Regards,

Yusuke Tomizawa the producer of Tales of Arise

