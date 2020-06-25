Puzzle Bobble VR Game Announced for Oculus Quest - News

/ 199 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Taito has announced a virtual reality Puzzle Bobble game is in development for Oculus Quest. Sprint Vector studio Survios is developing the game.

"This new title will star Bub, main character of Bubble Bobble, in a new, VR version of the puzzle game Puzzle Bobble (a.k.a. BUST-A-MOVE)," Taito’s Yuichi Toyama said. "We're currently developing this with Survios.

"You’ll be able to enjoy the familiar, lovable world of Puzzle Bobble in 3D. This title is scheduled to feature new tracks from Taito’s sound team, Zuntata. This title is under development for Oculus Quest."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles