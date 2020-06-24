Marvels Avengers War Table Features New Trailers and Gameplay - News

Square Enix during the Marvel’s Avengers War Table event today debuted two new trailers and released new gameplay footage.

The first trailer provides an overview of the story, while the second trailer is about the co-op mode. The gameplay video features a Hero Mission, with Thor who flies in to prevent the helicarrier from crashing into New York.

View story trailer below:

View the Co-op War Zones trailer below:

View the gameplay video below:

Marvel’s Avengers will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4.

