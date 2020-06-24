Xbox Game Pass Adds Night Call, Observation, The Messenger, and Streets of Rogue - News

Microsoft has announced a handful of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC today and tomorrow.

Night Call has been added to Xbox Game Pass for console today, while Observation, The Messenger, and Streets of Rogue will be added tomorrow. Observation will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Night Call (Console, ID@Xbox) – June 24

As a cab driver working the Paris night shift, you’re many things to different people: friend, confidant, counselor, voyeur. You have the keen ability to get people to talk; and that’s exactly what you’ll need to do. In seven nights, a corrupt detective plans to pin a series of murders on you unless you can aid the investigation. Pick up passengers, listen to their stories, and gather clues to solve a mystery in three unique cases.

Observation (Console & PC, ID@Xbox) – June 25

A sci-fi thriller uncovering what happened to Dr. Emma Fisher, and the crew of her mission, through the lens of the station’s artificial intelligence S.A.M. Players assume the role of S.A.M. by operating the station’s control systems, cameras, and tools to assist Emma in discovering what is happening to the station, the vanished crew, and S.A.M. himself.

Streets of Rogue (Console, ID@Xbox) – June 25

A rogue-lite about player choice, freedom, and anarchic fun. Taking inspiration from fast-paced top-down rogue-lites, that adds free-form, experimentation-driven, emergent gameplay elements of immersive sims and RPGs. Rather than taking place in a dungeon, the game is set in a functioning, procedurally generated city, where complex AI informs denizens from all walks of life who are going about their daily activities.

The Messenger (Console, ID@Xbox) – June 25

Already available on PC, welcome to Console! As a demon army besieges his village, a young ninja ventures through a cursed world, to deliver a scroll paramount to his clan’s survival. What begins as a classic action platformer soon unravels into an expansive time-traveling adventure full of thrills, surprises, and humor.

In Case You Missed It

Ready to explore a new world? Or at least pretend to be while reading this and wishing you were exploring a new world outside? Some recent ID@Xbox titles will transport you to distant horizons and unfamiliar dimensions. Let’s peek behind the scenes with the devs of seven different games that we know you’ll love (we’ve seen the subreddits).

West of Dead (Console & PC, ID@Xbox) – Available Now

Descend into the grim and gritty world of Purgatory in this fast-paced cover shooter which combines the fluidity of twin-stick controls and tactical cover usage. Dodge behind cover as you try to outgun your enemies in the unknown procedurally generated hunting grounds.

DLC / Game Updates

Cities: Skylines – Claim Green Cities DLC Free for a Limited Time

The Green Cities DLC giveaway is back for all Xbox One players! Make sure to claim it for free from the Microsoft Store between June 22-26. With 350 new assets added to the core game, you will be able to create more diversified cities, or go completely green as your urban population grows. Embrace the green power and make your city flourish like never before.

Minecraft Nether Update Available Now

Get to know the dark side of Minecraft. New biomes, mobs, and blocks heat up an already fiery dimension. Discover Netherite, a material stronger than diamond. Beware the Piglins, and prepare to battle or barter. Avoid Hoglins, or hunt them! Explore the Nether Wastes, Souls and Valleys, or the Crimson and Warped Forests. But don’t forget to craft a Respawn Anchor. Just in case.

Sea of Thieves ‘The Greatest Tales Never Told’ Contest

Encouraging pirates everywhere to recreate their own favorite tale of time well spent on the Sea of Thieves. All you need to do to participate is: record the telling of your most memorable adventure in a way that makes best use of your own creativity and the tools offered below, and share it with us using #SoTTalesContest on Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube! Some serious treasure is up for grabs for the production boasting the most wit, suspense, and surprise, with the top storytelling submission winning an MSI Trident X Plus 9SF-488EU Gaming PC and your pirate featured in an upcoming Sea of Thieves publication

Xbox Game Pass Quests

Complete dozens of June Quests before they disappear! Redeem points for more months of Xbox Game Pass memberships, Xbox gift cards and giveaway entries.

Here are a few for all Xbox Game Pass members:

Indivisible: Immerse yourself in a fantastical world (play the game) – 25 Points

Immerse yourself in a fantastical world (play the game) – 25 Points Terraria: Gather 2,000 resources – 75 Points

Check back for daily, weekly and monthly Quests on your console or Game Pass mobile app.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can redeem free perks, including in-game content, consumables, and partner offers. For those who haven’t grabbed them yet, Ultimate members can still redeem a monthly boost with exp and rare drop boosts for Phantasy Star Online 2 in the United States and Canada, the German Steel in World of Warships: Legends and Spotify Premium for 6 months in the United States to listen to your favorite tracks offline, anywhere, ad-free. Additionally, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Mexico, and Brazil can enjoy Spotify Premium for 3 months. Terms and conditions apply.

Xbox (Beta) App Update

If you haven’t yet, now is the time to update the Xbox (Beta) App on Windows 10! Lots of updates happening on the back end to make it run faster, consume less memory, and make it easier to install mods on supported games. Time to run your updates and go download some PC games!

Leaving Soon

It’s nearly time for these titles to leave the Xbox Game Pass library on console & PC. Make note of which platform these are playable on if you want to dive in before they go and be sure to wrap up anything left in these games before June 30th. If you want to keep any of these titles, you can use your membership discount to get these games for up to 20% off while they are still in our library.

Leaving June 30

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (PC)

Die for Valhalla! (PC)

Life is Strange 2 (Console)

Metal Slug X (Console & PC)

Metro Exodus (Console & PC)

Neon Chrome (Console & PC)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Console & PC)

SteamWorld Dig 2 (Console & PC)

The Flame in the Flood (Console & PC)

