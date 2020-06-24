The War of Genesis: Remnants of Gray is a Strategy RPG, Announced for Switch - News

posted 3 hours ago

Korean publisher LINE Games and developer Studio ReG have announced strategy RPG, The War of Genesis: Remnants of Gray, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

The War of Genesis: Remnants of Gray is an adventure strategy RPG currently under development by LINE Games’ Studio ReG. Based on Korea’s popular The War of Genesis series, the game is a remake of the first and second sequels of the series and is built with Unreal Engine 4. The War of Genesis: Remnants of Gray is scheduled to be released on Nintendo Switch on 2022.

More information on the game will be updated through its official brand page.

