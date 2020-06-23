EA Wants to 'Double Down' on Star Wars License - News

Electronic Arts has a licensed deal with Disney and Lucas Arts to develop Star Wars games. Some of the games they have developed with the license includes the rebooted Star Wars Battlefront games, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson in a conference call with investors said the company plans to "double down" with their licensed deal with the Star Wars IP.

"I would say again, we have a tremendous relationship with Disney [and] we have a tremendous relationship with LucasArts – we have a long-standing relationship with them going all the way back to Star Wars: The Old Republic, which we launched in 2011," said Wilson.

"We’ve had success in first-person shooters, in RPGs, in action-adventure, in MMORPGs, in mobile and I believe we’re going to have success in Squadrons as well.

"So again, I think that we’re going to double down on that partnership. Disney continues to be very, very committed to the IP and the canon, and continue to create new content."

Star Wars: Squadrons will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Origin, Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Virtual Reality platforms on the PS4 and PC on October 2, 2020. The game will support cross platform play.

Thanks VideoGameChronicles.

