The Last of Us Part III Would be 'Exponentially Harder' to Make Than Part II, Says Neil Druckmann

posted 2 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II launched last week for the PlayStation 4, but fans are already asking for a third game in the series.

Naughty Dog vice president Neil Druckmann in an interview with Indie Wire was asked if there would ever be a The Last of Us Part III. He said a third entry would need to go through the same testing process as Part II did. Naughty Dog will need to find a new and interesting way to tell the story.

"I’ll be a little vague and cagey as you can expect, but I think the test for whether or not to make a Part III would have to be a similar test to what we did with Part II," said Druckmann. "With the first game there were no expectations and it was like we could do anything.

"But now that we’ve established certain characters and themes and processes, it felt like to justify making a Part II we had to do something not that fans would just be comfortable with, but do something that would match the emotional core we found in the first game. And without that, there’d be no reason to do a Part III.

"Finding it with the sequel was much harder than it was with the first game, and going forward it would be exponentially harder to justify going back to that world and finding a way to vary things up. There’s already so many things you’ve seen about the backstory, about how the outbreak happens, so we’d really have to figure out how to create a new experience that matches the emotional impact of these stories and I don’t know what that is. Currently."

