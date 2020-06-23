The Last of Us Part III Would be 'Exponentially Harder' to Make Than Part II, Says Neil Druckmann - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 508 Views
The Last of Us Part II launched last week for the PlayStation 4, but fans are already asking for a third game in the series.
Naughty Dog vice president Neil Druckmann in an interview with Indie Wire was asked if there would ever be a The Last of Us Part III. He said a third entry would need to go through the same testing process as Part II did. Naughty Dog will need to find a new and interesting way to tell the story.
"I’ll be a little vague and cagey as you can expect, but I think the test for whether or not to make a Part III would have to be a similar test to what we did with Part II," said Druckmann. "With the first game there were no expectations and it was like we could do anything.
"But now that we’ve established certain characters and themes and processes, it felt like to justify making a Part II we had to do something not that fans would just be comfortable with, but do something that would match the emotional core we found in the first game. And without that, there’d be no reason to do a Part III.
"Finding it with the sequel was much harder than it was with the first game, and going forward it would be exponentially harder to justify going back to that world and finding a way to vary things up. There’s already so many things you’ve seen about the backstory, about how the outbreak happens, so we’d really have to figure out how to create a new experience that matches the emotional impact of these stories and I don’t know what that is. Currently."
7 Comments
Yes because characters have been painted into a corner. At this point, just give us something new on PS5. After playing tlou2 i find it hard to care for any of the characters anymore. I'd like to see ND try something completely different, their ability in terms of gameplay and visual prowess show that they're still capable. Maybe something sci-fi?
ND is one of the few studios that doesnt milk its franchises. If they have a story to tell in Part III, there will be one. And it's probably gonna be great given their past
Oh no no... You better stop here and make a new IP with better inspiration, new benefit, new advantage and capability wise for the PS5.
yep, haven`t finished part II (but didn`t even want they to make one). I rather they make a new IP.
Part 3 will probably happen, you just dont let an IP die when you sell a gazillion units of the first and second games.
The audacity of this guy talking about part III after he ruined the franchise with this horrific state of dumpster fire of a story is just hilarious. I find it really hard to trust this company not just because of the shockingly bad story in the game but also because of the false advertisement of the game which was flat out lying and for the atrocious abuse of copyrights strikes on people discussing the game.