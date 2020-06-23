Piofiore: Fated Memories Headed West in October - News

Publisher Aksys Games during the New Game+ Expo live stream announced the Otome visual novel, Piofiore: Fated Memories, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in October in North America and Europe for $49.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Liliana Adoronato was born and raised in the church in the center of the Italian city of Burlone. Three criminal organizations control parts of the city, and Lili discovers that she is literally in the center of their turf wars. Her encounters with the leaders of the Falzone, Visconti, and Lao-Shu Families lead to danger and distraction. Once Lili is drawn into the shadowy world of the mafia, she realizes there is no going back.

Key Features:

Experience gorgeous music and artwork depicting the sun-drenched (and sin-filled) world of early 1900s Italy.

Navigate organizations filled with intrigue and betrayal as three mafia families fight for honor and control.

Unlock additional story options, new perspectives, and deeper, deadlier secrets as you complete the game multiple times.

