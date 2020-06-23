King of Fighters R-2 Headed to the Switch - News

SNK during the New Game+ Expo live stream announced King of Fighters R-2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in July. The game originally launched for the Neo Geo Pocket Color in 1999.

Here is an overview of the game:

Get skills in the Making Mode and create your very own custom-made character! You can also play two-player VS Mode battles and trade Skills using the Neo Geo Pocket Link Cable (sold separately)!

Along with Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami, new characters Saishu Kusanagi and Kasumi Todo join the battle. 14 characters make King of Fighters R-2 H-O-T!

