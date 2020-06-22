Marvel's Avengers Headed to Xbox Series X and PS5, Free Upgrade for PS4 and Xbox One Owners - News

/ 194 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix announced Marvel’s Avengers will be getting a release on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 this holiday season. The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia version will launch on September 4.

Users who own the Xbox One version will be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X version for free, and it is the same for PS4 users who purchase a PS5. Save data will carry over to the next generation. There will also be cross-gen play between the PS5 and PS4, and between the Xbox series X and Xbox One.

The PS5 version will offer a choice between Enhanced Graphics Mode and High Frame Rate Mode. It will also feature "extremely fast load times, boosted resolution and fidelity, improved texturing and armor destruction, ray tracing, and more."

Information on the Xbox Series X, PC and Stadia features will be announced later.

Square Enix will release more information on Marvel’s Avengers during a War Table live stream on June 24 at 10am PT / 1pm ET on YouTube.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles