Microsoft Shutting Down Mixer on July 22, Partners With Facebook Gaming

Microsoft announced it will be shutting down its streaming service, Mixer, on July 22. The company has partnered with Facebook to transition the Mixer community and partners to Facebook Gaming starting today.

Mixer Partners will be given partner status on Facebook Gaming and their Mixer Partner agreements will be honored and matched as closely as possible. Mixer Partners will get an update today on how to start their transition to Facebook Gaming.

Mixer streamers who participate in the open monetization program will be given eligibility for the Facebook Gaming Level Up Program. Facebook Gaming plans to fast track onboarding for eligible streamers.

"Ultimately, the success of Partners and streamers on Mixer is dependent on our ability to scale the platform for them as quickly and broadly as possible," said Mixer in a blog post. "It became clear that the time needed to grow our own livestreaming community to scale was out of measure with the vision and experiences that Microsoft and Xbox want to deliver for gamers now, so we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer and help the community transition to a new platform.

"To better serve our community’s needs, we’re teaming up with Facebook to enable the Mixer community to transition to Facebook Gaming. This is a key part of a broader effort that Xbox and Facebook Gaming are embarking on, bringing new experiences and opportunities to the entire world of gaming.

"The Facebook Gaming team and Creators will help expand the vision that Mixer has always held around community and building a platform that is inclusive and supportive of each other. For Mixer’s streamers, this opens up the opportunity to reach the vast audience of one of the world’s fastest growing streaming platforms.

"Every month, more than 700 million people play a game, watch a gaming video or interact in a gaming Group on Facebook. For Facebook Gaming’s Creators, this brings the ability to partner closely with the Xbox ecosystem, including future opportunities around Xbox Game Pass, Project xCloud and more."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

