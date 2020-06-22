Spinch is A Psychedelic Side-Scrolling Platformer, Launches September 3 - News

Publisher Akupara Games and developer Queen Bee Games during the Summer Game Fest 2020 announced the Psychedelic side-scrolling platformer, Spinch, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PC via Steam on September 3 for $14.99.

Enter into a world thick with bubbling psychedelia. Descend deep into a new ecology teeming with multiple pathways, luminous levels, and complex obstacles. Transcend the material realm and assume your true form as Spinch, a hyper-agile organism consumed by the quest to rescue its litter of missing offspring from an endless invasion of misshapen and malformed offbeats and oddities. Dash, dodge, jump, and even launch your own children as projectiles to take down six eccentric bosses in six vibrant worlds. With only a ticking clock and quick restarts – no lives or game overs – the game is welcoming to players of all experiences, but a formidable challenge to even the most capable of speedrunners.

Retro-styled visual wonderland with a dazzling color explosion by award-winning Canadian cartoonist, Jesse Jacobs.

A fine-tuned platformer with tight controls to dash, dodge, and jump off surfaces to survive against neon spiders, massive rainbow worms, and bomb-dropping moondogs.

Plunge into the unique worlds ranging from neon plains, to experiment tanks, to frozen icelands, all the way to outer space!

Face off against enigmatic bosses and shoot them down with your children as ammunition.

Inviting and replayable for everyone; a speedrunning challenge for the insane.

Soundtrack by famed Canadian artist, James Kirkpatrick, featuring compositions written on modified Gameboys and circuit-bent, hand-made instruments.

