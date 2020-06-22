Rumor: Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad Games to be Announced in August - News

/ 361 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Batman Arkham series developer Rocksteady Studios is developing a Suicide Squad game, according to a list of leaked domains spotted by a user on ResetEra.

Several new Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment domains were registered by MarkMonitor Inc., which manages the WBGames.com domain name. The list of spotted domain names includes the following:

The two Suicide Squad domain names Rocksteady Studios’ upcoming game and Gotham Knights refers to an unannounced Batman game in development at Batman Arkham Origins studio Warner Bros. Montreal.

Both games are said to be in development for next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and are expected to be announced at the DC Fandome event on August 22.

Thanks Eurogamer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles