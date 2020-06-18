Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed to November 19 - News

CD PRojekt RED announced it has delayed the release of Cyberpunk 2077 from September 17 to November 19.

"We have decided to move the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 from September 17 to November 19," said the developer via Twitter.

"Those of you who are familiar with the way we make games know that we won't ship something which is not ready. 'Ready when it's done' is not just a phrase we say because it sounds right, it's something we live by even when we know we'll take the heat for it.

"At the same time, we are fully aware that making such a decision costs us your trust and trading trust for additional time is one of the hardest decisions a game developer can make. And despite we think it's the right decision for the game, we'd still like to apologize for making you wait longer. Our intention is to make Cyberpunk 2077 something that will stay with you for years to come. In the end, we hope you understand why we did what we did.

"At the time we are writing these words, Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both content and gameplay-wise. The quests, the cutscenes the skills and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer - it's all there. But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs. A huge world means a huge number of things to iron out and we will spend the additional time doing exactly that.

"This week, journalists from all over the world are starting to independently play the game. We are eager (and quite stressed) to hear their opinions, as well as see your reactions when they publish their previews right after we air Night City Wire on the 25th of June. We hope this will satisfy some of your hunger for the game as we work to polish it for the November launch."

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build

your legend on the streets of Night City.

Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.

Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

