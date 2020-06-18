Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed to November 19 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 950 Views
CD PRojekt RED announced it has delayed the release of Cyberpunk 2077 from September 17 to November 19.
"We have decided to move the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 from September 17 to November 19," said the developer via Twitter.
"Those of you who are familiar with the way we make games know that we won't ship something which is not ready. 'Ready when it's done' is not just a phrase we say because it sounds right, it's something we live by even when we know we'll take the heat for it.
"At the same time, we are fully aware that making such a decision costs us your trust and trading trust for additional time is one of the hardest decisions a game developer can make. And despite we think it's the right decision for the game, we'd still like to apologize for making you wait longer. Our intention is to make Cyberpunk 2077 something that will stay with you for years to come. In the end, we hope you understand why we did what we did.
"At the time we are writing these words, Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both content and gameplay-wise. The quests, the cutscenes the skills and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer - it's all there. But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs. A huge world means a huge number of things to iron out and we will spend the additional time doing exactly that.
"This week, journalists from all over the world are starting to independently play the game. We are eager (and quite stressed) to hear their opinions, as well as see your reactions when they publish their previews right after we air Night City Wire on the 25th of June. We hope this will satisfy some of your hunger for the game as we work to polish it for the November launch."
Here is an overview of the game:
In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build
your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
I wonder if the game will be launching on the PS5 and Xbox Series X on day one now that it has been delayed.
Pretty sure it was already reported to be working on both.
Didn't they say a version specifically for next gen will be available after launch?
They previously said it would launch later on PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, that was when it was launching in September, and the consoles are most likely launching in November.
It works in BC mode on both next gen consoles but the Series X patch comes after the console launches. You were the one who wrote the article 3 days ago.
""Lastly, some new and existing Xbox One titles will be Optimizing their games after the Xbox Series X launches. For example, if you buy Cyberpunk 2077 when it launches on September 17, you'll be set to explore Night City on Xbox One. If you pick up Xbox Series X at launch this holiday, you can play it there too in compatibility mode picking up exactly where you left off. Then, WHEN CD PROJEKT RED delivers an Xbox Series X Optimized version of Cyberpunk 2077, you'll automatically get upgraded once it's available at no additional cost."
Why would a delay on the initial base game speed up development time on patches for a different console(s) that weren't even scheduled to come after launch? We've seen this before with the Witcher 3 which was delayed several times in order to polish and work out bugs.
I'm pretty sure it is.
That's probably going to be the release date for either the PS5 or Xbox Series X. Maybe a week or so ater.
Yep. Sony and Microsoft musy be celebrating right now that one of the most hyped game this gen is releasing on their new consoles within a short time apart.
I never hate on a dev for taking a little more time to polish. Esp CDPR. I know when they say they need time to polish, that it only benefits us.
Well... guess Im going to buy it to play on SXS then. Still, I like their approach. If its not ready, its not ready. This is better than what happened to Mass Effect Andromeda which could have been amazing if it have one more year to be developed.
Cyberpunk Xbox Series X Bundle..... please
As long as it does not have the same look than than Xbox One X Cyberpunk edition, I'll all for it :)
@Imaginedvl - That's one of the best special edition consoles I've ever seen though. It fits the game so well and goes far beyond just slamming a sticker on a normal console.
Good news for other big games since it looks like this wont be eligible for The Game Awards.
Unfortunate, but it's good they are not rushing the game and are taking the time they need.
This is likely to align the release with the launch of the PS5 and Series X.
Of course it is. Oh well, gives me more time to upgrade my rig for it.
I believe they are having a hard time optimizing for current gen consoles. every time I watch videos of the city I think "no way this is going to run on ps4"
I think it's pretty much always a good thing when publishers decide to delay a project rather than force out something they're not satisfied with.