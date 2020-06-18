Minecraft Nether Update Launches Next Week - News

Developer Mojang Studios announced the next major update for Minecraft, The Nether Update, will release on Tuesday, June 23 for the Bedrock Edition via the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, Windows 10, and the Java Edition via PC, Mac and Linux.

Here is an overview of The Nether Update:

GET TO KNOW THE DARK SIDE OF MINECRAFT

Beyond the Overworld awaits an ancient realm, unexplored by most players—until now. The Nether Update brings the heat to an already fiery dimension with new biomes, mobs, and blocks.

DISCOVER NETHERITE

A MATERIAL STRONGER THAN DIAMOND

Pure netherite—the strongest, most durable material in Minecraft—is no more. Piglins mined it all out. Now the only way to obtain it is by salvaging netherite scrap from ancient debris.

PREPARE TO BATTLE OR BARTER WITH THE PIGLINS

Piglins can be grumpy, though are willing to trade items if you bring the right goods. Stay on their good side if you can!

AVOID HOGLINS

OR HUNT THEM!

The snoutiest, tastiest mob in Minecraft! Keep away from the Hoglins, or hunt them if you dare. Approach them with caution.

THE TARGET BLOCK

Have you ever wanted to make your Redstone switches more flexible? Try the Target Block!

