Project Diva Future Tone PS4 Gets Megamix DLC Next Month in Japan

posted 2 hours ago

After what feels like decades, PS4 players will soon be able to experience new songs in the Hatsune Miku Project Diva series, which is still in the middle of celebrations marking its 10th anniversary.

DLC regrouping the ten new music tracks that premiered in Hatsune Miku Project Diva Megamix will be made available for Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone on July 2nd for 3000 yen (VAT not included), as reported by Hachima Kikô. Funnily enough, this comes exactly one year after the announcement of Project Diva Megamix and the promise of said DLC.

Although we don't have official details yet, the pack should include the following songs: Alien Alien (by Nayutan Seijin), Hibana (by DECO*27), Teo (by Omoi), Loki (by MikitoP), Jigsaw Puzzle (by MafuMafu), Dreamin' Chu Chu (by emon), Ooedo Julia Night (by MitchieM), Jitterbug (by Hachiya Nanashi), 39 Music (by MikitoP) and Catch the Wave (by Kz), as well as the new costume made for "Catch the Wave".

Last but not least, SEGA gave a first look of Alien Alien and Hibana running on PS4. See the above video, taken from the live stream.

After graduating from a French business school, Thomas felt an irresistible force drawing him to study Japanese, which eventually led him to Japanese Profeciency Test level 1 in 2012. During the day, Thomas is a normal account manager. But at night he becomes Ryuzaki57, an extreme otaku gamer hungry for Japanese games (preferably with pretty girls in the main role). His knowledge now allows him to import games at Japanese release for unthinkable prices, and then tell everyone about them. You may also find him on French video games media. Feel free to contact on twitter at @Ryuz4ki57

