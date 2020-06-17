Big New Pokemon Project to be Announced Next Week - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 505 Views
The Pokemon Company held a Pokemon Presents live stream today announcing two new Pokemon games. This includes the free-to-play game, Pokemon Cafe Mix, for the Nintendo Switch, iOS via App Store and Android via Google Play, which will launch on June 23. The second game announced was New Pokemon Snap for the Nintendo Switch.
The Pokemon Company president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara during today's live stream revealed they will be sharing news on a "big project" on June 24.
"That’s all for today’s announcements," Ishihara said. "But there is another big project we’re working on that I still want to share with you. You won’t have to wait long, as I plan to share more news with you next week, on June 24. So please look forward to it."
This should in theory be the next set of remakes. Rather it is gen 4 remakes on the Sword and Shield engine, or let's go gen 2, remains to be seen. Won't be a 3rd version though I would assume, the expansion pass was designed to replace a 3rd version. Also highly unlikely they would announce the gen 9 games this soon.
Another rushed mainline entry? How exciting... I guess as long as they can milk it, why not...
What would it be this time? Sword and Shield 2? Older gen remake? We already have the Sword and Shield expansions this year.
Im guessing Lets Go 2 if the same team that made lets go was working on the next game after it released.
Honestly, I hope it's more in line with Pokken 2 or other major spinoff. I really wish they would take their time and clean up the engine for the next mainline Pokemon title. Personally, S&S stands out like a sore thumb from all the amazing looking Nintendo 1st party titles.
Checkout temtem!
It's probably going to be the Detective Pikachu sequel. I don't see the benefit of announcing a new mainline or Let's Go game this early unless they're going to try and push a new Let's Go and the Tundra DLC this holiday.