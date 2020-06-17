Big New Pokemon Project to be Announced Next Week - News

The Pokemon Company held a Pokemon Presents live stream today announcing two new Pokemon games. This includes the free-to-play game, Pokemon Cafe Mix, for the Nintendo Switch, iOS via App Store and Android via Google Play, which will launch on June 23. The second game announced was New Pokemon Snap for the Nintendo Switch.

The Pokemon Company president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara during today's live stream revealed they will be sharing news on a "big project" on June 24.

"That’s all for today’s announcements," Ishihara said. "But there is another big project we’re working on that I still want to share with you. You won’t have to wait long, as I plan to share more news with you next week, on June 24. So please look forward to it."

