Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record Headed to PSVR and PC, Trailer Released

Wildman announced the virtual reality Panzer Dragoon omnibus game Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record will launch in 2021 for the PlayStation 4 via PlayStation VR, PC via virtual reality platforms. A crowdfunding campaign will launch later this year.

Wildman also released a teaser trailer for the game, which can be viewed below:

Read the latest information on the game below:

The Panzer Dragoon series, with three titles released on the Sega Saturn between 1995 and 1998.

In the past, the games were named in the “Top 100 Video Games of All Time – IGN.com” (several times) and were named “The Art of Video Games” (2012). Its sense of play and art were very well received and won a passionate fan base.

However, due to market trends, the two titles that make up the trilogy, Zwei and Azel (Saga) were not blessed with ports to the latest consoles for a long time…

With full 360-degree vision, the trlogy of the series that can be said to be “the most compatible game with VR” will be resurrected as a single omnibus title…!

The Panzer Dragoon world is reborn for VR in first-person 360-degree perspective.

Now it’s your turn to find the dragon. Open Pandora’s Box and fly with different dragons.

“The dragon” awaits the day it flies with the “Divine Visitor”…

Planned platforms:

PC VR

Console VR

Standalone VR

Will be released in 2021.

We need your help to add more episodes! Crowdfunding will start in 2020!

