Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart New Female Lombax is Playable - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Insomniac Games announced the "mysterious new female Lombax from another dimension" that appeared in the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart announcement trailer will be a playable character in the game.

View the announcement trailer below:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a third-person shooter platformer and in development for the PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

