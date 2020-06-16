Raspberry Mash is an Action Roguelike, Launches for Switch and Steam in 2020 - News

/ 245 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Japanese developer Ignition M has announced "action, shooting, and roguelike game," Raspberry Mash, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2020.

It will support English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese languages. View the official website here.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

We have finally revealed our newest game!

Fantasy, weapons, violence…

A girl who swears to take revenge on God. Using swords, spears, lasers, rocket launchers, and other weapons of different capabilities, defeat the enemies that stand in your way! Clear dungeons with close and long-range attacks and dodge rolls—an action, shooting, and roguelike game in pixel art.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles