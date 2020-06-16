Quantum Error Will Likely Launch In 2021 for PS5 and PS4 - News

TeamKill Media's upcoming cosmic horror first-person shooter, Quantum Error, will most likely launch in 2021, according to the game's official Twitter page. It will launch as a cross-gen title for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 when it does launch.

Here is an overview of the game:

Like Dead Space before it, this is a game that finds a blue-collar worker doing his best to help in a situation far outside his job description. San Francisco fireman Jacob Thomas is sent to the Monad Quantum Research Facility, 30 miles from the coast of California, after the complex unexpectedly catches fire.

As it turns out, the cause of the blaze is an unknown entity - not the kind of thing covered in the training programme of the Garboa Fire Department.

Thomas, along with partner Shane Costa and the rest of his crew, arrive with the intention of saving as many lives as possible and getting out alive. Evidently, though, things are not as they appear, and the rescue mission soon descends into darkness.

"Launch will more than likely be 2021, but to early to say in specifics," reads the Tweet.

