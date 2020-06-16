Star Wars: Squadrons PC Specs Revealed - News

Electronic Arts has revealed the PC specifications for the recently announced strategic first-person 5v5 multiplayer dogfighting game, Star Wars: Squadrons. The game is also coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with support for virtual reality on PS4 and PC.

EA will release the gameplay world premiere of the game at EA Play Live 2020 on Thursday, June 18 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET.

Read the PC specifications for Star Wars: Squadrons below:

Minimum (Non-VR):

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 1300X

Ryzen 3 1300X Processor (Intel): Intel I5-7600

Intel I5-7600 Memory: 8GB

8GB Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent

Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent DirectX: 11

11 Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard Drive Space: 30GB

Recommended (Non-VR) / Minimum (VR)

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 3200G

Ryzen 3 3200G Processor (Intel): Intel I7-7700

Intel I7-7700 Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent

Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent DirectX: 11

11 Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard Drive Space: 30GB

Recommended (VR)

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 3200G

Ryzen 3 3200G Processor (Intel): Intel I7-7700

Intel I7-7700 Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent

Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1070 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 1070 or Equivalent DirectX: 11

11 Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard Drive Space: 30GB

View the official reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

ALL WINGS REPORT IN – Plan skirmishes with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Compete in intense 5v5 multiplayer dogfights or unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles. Together, you’re the galaxy’s finest.

MASTER LEGENDARY STARFIGHTERS – Take control of different classes of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets – including the agile A-wing and the devastating TIE bomber. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights.

GET IN THE COCKPIT – The cockpit is your home. Use its dashboards to your advantage and – with just a thin hull of metal and glass between you and the perils of space – feel the intensity of combat from a first-person perspective. Take off in thrilling multiplayer modes and a unique single-player Star Wars story, which covers a key campaign near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War. Immerse yourself in the pilot’s seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars: Squadrons in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 4 and PC.

THE MISSION IS CLEAR – Star Wars: Squadrons is a fully self-contained experience from day one, where you earn rewards through play. Climb the ranks and unlock new components like weapons, hulls, engines, shields, and cosmetic items in a clear path for progression that keeps gameplay fresh and engaging.

Star Wars: Squadrons will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Origin, Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Virtual Reality platforms on the PS4 and PC on October 2, 2020. The game will support cross platform play.

