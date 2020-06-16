Kena: Bridge of Spirits PC Specs Revealed, Launches in 2020 - News

The Epic Games Store page for the recently announced story-driven action-adventure game, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, has gone live. The game is also coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The store listing reveals the game will launch in 2020, as well as, revealed the PC requirements for the game.

Minimum requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10 Processor: AMD FX-6100/Intel i3-3220 or Equivalent

AMD FX-6100/Intel i3-3220 or Equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Storage: 25 GB

25 GB Direct X: Version 11

Version 11 Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7750/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 or Equivalent

Recommended requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 1700/Intel i7-6700K or Equivalent

AMD Ryzen 7 1700/Intel i7-6700K or Equivalent Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Storage: 25 GB

25 GB Direct X: Version 11

Version 11 Graphics:AMD RX Vega 56/ Nvidia GTX 1070 or Equivalent

Here is an overview of the game:

The Story Kena, a young Spirit Guide, travels to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine. She struggles to uncover the secrets of this forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped. Find the Rot Timid and illusive spirits scattered throughout the forest. They maintain balance by decomposing dead and rotting elements. Key Features: Build Your Team : Find and collect Rot to gain powerful abilities, make discoveries, and transform the environment.

Explore : A forgotten village and a strange curse. Draw on the power of the Spirit Realm to restore this once-majestic world.

Fast-Paced Combat: Spirits have become corrupt, trapped and unable to move on, challenging Kena at every turn.

