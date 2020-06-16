Kena: Bridge of Spirits PC Specs Revealed, Launches in 2020 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 229 Views
The Epic Games Store page for the recently announced story-driven action-adventure game, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, has gone live. The game is also coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
The store listing reveals the game will launch in 2020, as well as, revealed the PC requirements for the game.
Minimum requirements:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10
- Processor: AMD FX-6100/Intel i3-3220 or Equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 25 GB
- Direct X: Version 11
- Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7750/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 or Equivalent
Recommended requirements:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 1700/Intel i7-6700K or Equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Storage: 25 GB
- Direct X: Version 11
- Graphics:AMD RX Vega 56/ Nvidia GTX 1070 or Equivalent
Here is an overview of the game:
The Story
Find the Rot
Key Features:
-
Build Your Team: Find and collect Rot to gain powerful abilities, make discoveries, and transform the environment.
-
Explore: A forgotten village and a strange curse. Draw on the power of the Spirit Realm to restore this once-majestic world.
-
Fast-Paced Combat: Spirits have become corrupt, trapped and unable to move on, challenging Kena at every turn.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.