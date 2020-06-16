Star Wars Episode I: Racer Release Date Revealed for Switch and PS4 - News

Developer Aspyr announced Star Wars Episode I: Racer will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on June 23 for $14.99. This is after it was delayed last month one day before its release.

"[Attention] Star Wars Episode l: Racer Fans!!! We are slated to release on both Nintendo Switch and PS4 on June 23rd," said the developer via Twitter.

"Thank you for your continued support and kind comments as we've worked on this release. We'll see you on the racetracks."

ATTN Star Wars Episode l: Racer Fans!!!

We are slated to release on both Nintendo Switch and PS4 on June 23rd.

Thank you for your continued support, .gifs, and kind comments as we've worked on this release.

🏁We'll see you on the racetracks.🏁 pic.twitter.com/9hRgvzqvpZ — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 16, 2020

