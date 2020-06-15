Star Wars: Squadrons Gets Thrilling Reveal Trailer, Launches in October - News

/ 381 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Electronic Arts ahead of its EA Play Live 2020 digital event on Thursday, has released the reveal trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons, as well as releasing the first details on the game.

It is a strategic first-person 5v5 multiplayer dogfighting game that sees the Rebel Alliance battling the Empire. The game features a campaign that is set near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War.

Star Wars: Squadrons will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Origin, Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Virtual Reality platforms on the PS4 and PC on October 2, 2020. The game will support cross platform play.

EA will release the gameplay world premiere of the game at EA Play Live 2020 on Thursday, June 18 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET.

View the official reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

ALL WINGS REPORT IN – Plan skirmishes with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Compete in intense 5v5 multiplayer dogfights or unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles. Together, you’re the galaxy’s finest.

MASTER LEGENDARY STARFIGHTERS – Take control of different classes of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets – including the agile A-wing and the devastating TIE bomber. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights.

GET IN THE COCKPIT – The cockpit is your home. Use its dashboards to your advantage and – with just a thin hull of metal and glass between you and the perils of space – feel the intensity of combat from a first-person perspective. Take off in thrilling multiplayer modes and a unique single-player Star Wars story, which covers a key campaign near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War. Immerse yourself in the pilot’s seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars: Squadrons in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 4 and PC.

THE MISSION IS CLEAR – Star Wars: Squadrons is a fully self-contained experience from day one, where you earn rewards through play. Climb the ranks and unlock new components like weapons, hulls, engines, shields, and cosmetic items in a clear path for progression that keeps gameplay fresh and engaging.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles