One Step From Eden Out Now for PS4 - News

/ 214 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ppublisher Humble Games and developer Thomas Moon Kang announced the deck-building roguelike game, One Step From Eden, is available now for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store in North America and Europe for $19.99 / £15.99 / €19.99.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PC via Steam and the Humble Store on March 26.

View the PS4 launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

One Step From Eden combines strategic deck-building and real-time action with roguelike elements. Cast powerful spells on the fly, battle evolving enemies, collect game-changing artifacts, make friends or make enemies. Make it one step from Eden, the last shining beacon of hope in a bleak post-war world. Fight alone (or with a friend in co-op) and lead your character down a path of mercy or destruction.

Key Features:

Deckbuilding with 200-plus spells and 100-plus game-changing items.

Action deckbuilding, a blend of bullet hell action and card game strategy.

Eight-plus payable characters and bosses.

Life or death choices with alternate runs and endings.

Unique evolving enemies that get ingeniously more difficult.

Procedurally generated worlds and battles.

Local co-op and player-versus-player.

Full controller and keyboard and mouse support on PC.

Steam Workshop and mod support on PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles