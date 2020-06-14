Microsoft Trademarks Xbox Series, Rumored Series S Looking More Likely - News

Microsoft on June 12 registered a new trademark for "Xbox Series" to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The Xbox Series trademark is missing the X in Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X already has its own trademark.

The trademark makes it seem more likely Microsoft has more than one next generation Xbox console in development. A more affordable next generation Xbox console, codenamed Lockhart, has been rumored for months.

Sony announced last week it will be releasing two PlayStation 5 consoles. The standard model includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, while the Digital Edition will likely be cheaper and does not include a disc drive.

Microsoft plans to launch the Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020.

Thanks Generacion Xbox.

