Persona 4 Golden is Out Now for Steam

The Steam page for Persona 4 Golden has gone live and is now available to buy for $19.99 for the standard edition and $24.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition.
Here is an overview of the game:
Inaba—a quiet town in rural Japan sets the scene for budding adolescence in Persona 4 Golden.
A coming of age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders. Explore meeting kindred spirits, feelings of belonging, and even confronting the darker sides of one’s self.
Persona 4 Golden promises meaningful bonds and experiences shared together with friends.
With an overall Metacritic score of 93 and a multitude of awards, fan-adored Persona 4 Golden stands as one of the finest RPGs ever made, delivering on enthralling storytelling and quintessential Persona gameplay.
Persona 4 Golden on Steam is best experienced with a game controller.
Key Features:
- Enjoy gameplay with variable framerates
- Experience the world of Persona on PC in Full HD
- Steam Achievements and Trading Cards
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
16 Comments
So excited. Was thinking of buying a vita just for this game, now i dont have to!
As good as this is, I'm still dissapointed they decided to add Denuvo to this. I don't want that malware on my PC.
How the hell do you add Denuvo to a PS2 game? How paranoid is Atlus? Jeez! Oh well. Happy to see people be able to play this classic for once!
You have to question if the work that goes into implimenting Denuvo and the licenseing fee's are worth it.
Plus you know this will p*** people off, that might not buy it. Its a balanceing act, but yeah I'd prefer they didnt do so either.
Day one
So today? xD
I suppose the good thing that this game is on steam can receive a mod with subtitles in Spanish
Let the PS4 port begging begin xD
It makes sense to release on ps4 since the main persona series always launches on playstation consoles
It makes sense to release a 100+ hour RPG on a portable. See? I can spin.
A lot of true Persona fans played this 8 years ago on the Vita. This just sounds like sour grapes because Persona 5 or 4 for that matter didn't come to switch.
It is on a portable, the ps vita
Would've been nice if it released on PS4 too, but oh well, just bought it on Steam anyway, lol :P
Really weird they didn't release it on both. Oh well luckily I have a gaming pc as well.
