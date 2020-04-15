Activision Blizzard CEO: Games in Development 'Are on Track for Now' - News

/ 307 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

With many video game developers working from home worldwide due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many games have been delayed over the last couple of months.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick speaking with CNBC said all of the games they have in development are currently on track to release on time. However, the company will be reassessing things in a months time.

"Most of the things that we have in production and development are on track for now," said Kotick. "I think we’ll have to really reassess that in a month and in three months."

Kotick added, "We’ve been doing things like encouraging our employees to upgrade their home broadband to the highest bandwidth service and we’re paying for that, we had equipment available for take home so everyone in the software development, art or animation functions, we made equipment available so they had the newest most secure devices, but I think it’s still too early to know what the consequences [on] development will be for the next year or so."

Kotick added that he has encouraged employees to contact him directly if they have an health concerns. the company has around 10,000 employees.

"About a month ago, we sent out an email from my email address with my phone number and we encouraged every single employee that has a concern that relates to their health care to just contact me directly," he said.

He said several hundred have reached out to him, but luckily very few have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The team has been working 24/7 since we started work from home in our offices in China and our offices in Europe to really make sure that they were available for the benefit of the employees and their families," he said.

Bobby Kotick has been CEO since 1991.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles